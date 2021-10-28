CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.79 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE:COR traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $145.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,477. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

