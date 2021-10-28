CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of COR opened at $147.08 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

