Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.220 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.01. 35,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,970. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

