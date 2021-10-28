Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.00

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 1813387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.12.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

