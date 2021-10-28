Contrasting MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MeaTech 3D and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -19.46% -19.31% -15.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MeaTech 3D and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 0 0 4 0 3.00

SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.10%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeaTech 3D and SeaSpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.43 -$43.18 million ($1.54) -9.45

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Summary

SeaSpine beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter. The firm’s developing a novel, proprietary three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. The company was founded by Sharon Fima and Omri Schanin in May 2018 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

