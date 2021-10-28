Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

48.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 13.28 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -57.63 Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bilibili and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 9 0 2.90 Argo Blockchain 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $100.94, suggesting a potential upside of 31.69%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.48%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Bilibili on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

