ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.79 million and $1.32 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021198 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00258358 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.