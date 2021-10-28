ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $99.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

NYSE:COP opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

