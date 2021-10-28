CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.12.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

