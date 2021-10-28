CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.230 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.69. The company had a trading volume of 425,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $147.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

