Comparing MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) & Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Merus alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Merus and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 1 5 0 2.83 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merus currently has a consensus price target of $34.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Merus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Merus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merus and MusclePharm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $29.94 million 34.51 -$85.51 million ($2.60) -10.33 MusclePharm $64.44 million 0.34 $3.18 million N/A N/A

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Merus.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -231.19% -51.93% -27.29% MusclePharm 2.26% -5.24% 12.16%

Risk and Volatility

Merus has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands. The company was founded by Bradley J. Pyatt and Cory J. Gregory on August 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.