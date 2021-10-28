Comparing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Cord Blood and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 318.37%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54% SOC Telemed -88.63% -66.37% -28.94%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.10 $77.57 million N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 3.38 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -0.55

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats SOC Telemed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

