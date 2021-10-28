Comparing Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avaya and SharpLink Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.87 billion 0.50 -$680.00 million $3.28 5.24 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 6.73 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya.

Risk and Volatility

Avaya has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avaya and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 5 5 0 2.50 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avaya presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.60%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya 0.61% 101.31% 4.63% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avaya beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices. The Services segment consists of three business areas which are Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

