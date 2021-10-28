Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €143.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €143.00 ($168.24) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

ML opened at €135.40 ($159.29) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of €136.55 and a 200-day moving average of €132.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

