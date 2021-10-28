Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.69, but opened at $66.81. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 10,686 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

