Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.04. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.61 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

