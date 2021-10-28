Community Bank System, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $82.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

