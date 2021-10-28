Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $77,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

