Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.04

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.93, with a volume of 10725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)
Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.
