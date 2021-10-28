Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CUF.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$11.49 on Wednesday. Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

