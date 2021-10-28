Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $742,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

