Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $311.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock valued at $310,294,657.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,058,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
