Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $311.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock valued at $310,294,657.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,058,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.