Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 356,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,789 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

