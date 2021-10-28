Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

COGT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 77,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $341.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.99. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 871,595 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 486,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

