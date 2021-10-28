Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

CDE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 419,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.