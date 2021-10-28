Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,335. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.