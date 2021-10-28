Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,565.23

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,565.23 ($33.51) and traded as low as GBX 2,467 ($32.23). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,472 ($32.30), with a volume of 532,025 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,185 ($41.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,541.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,565.23. The company has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10). Insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857 in the last 90 days.

About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

