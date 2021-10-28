Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Shares of CCB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coastal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

