Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%.
Shares of CCB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
