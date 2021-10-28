CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

