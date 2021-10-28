CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.