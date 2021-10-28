CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

CME Group stock opened at $217.06 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get CME Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.