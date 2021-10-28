Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.99 and a beta of 0.18. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $192.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,790 shares of company stock worth $110,628,143. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

