Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $3,727,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $5.45 on Thursday, reaching $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 127,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,136. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $192.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of -411.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

