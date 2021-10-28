ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

