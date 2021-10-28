ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
