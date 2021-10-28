Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,091,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,474 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $99,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 203.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 67.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

