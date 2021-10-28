Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 468,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

CLNE opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.