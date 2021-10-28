Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $643,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 198,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,368,000.

AIRR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32.

