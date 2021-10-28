Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases Shares of 34,183 Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 37.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Northern Technologies International Co. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.