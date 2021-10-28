Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 908 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $243.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

