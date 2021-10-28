Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.11.

MPWR opened at $525.00 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $532.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

