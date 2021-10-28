Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 54.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 28.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

THC stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.