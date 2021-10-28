City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $816.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

