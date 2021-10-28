City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

Separately, CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Developments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

