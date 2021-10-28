Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $6.40. Citizens shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 38,440 shares trading hands.

CIA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $315.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 185,238 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 163.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 216,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth $238,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

