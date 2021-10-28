Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.