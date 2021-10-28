Citigroup Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $20.50

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

