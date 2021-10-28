Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by 112.5% over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NYSE C opened at $70.31 on Thursday. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

