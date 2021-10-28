Citigroup Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $76.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.71.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in V.F. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 349,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.