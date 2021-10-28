Citigroup Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $74.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,757,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

