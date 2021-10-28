CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.39. 3,243,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,439. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,254,361.68. Insiders purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

